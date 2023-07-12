Bright Comet Theatre's "Lizzie"

Bright Comet Theatre's Dominique Betts, Skyler Moeder, Dana Sammond, Keva Shull and Elizabeth Theriault entered the KPBX studio to speak with E.J. Iannelli about their upcoming production of Lizzie, a rock musical based on the Borden murders in 1892.

Betts, a longtime fan of Lizzie, is directing the show. She explained how she first came across this infrequently staged musical and the steps she had to take to secure the rights.

The musical itself calls for a cast of just four. Theriault is playing the title character, Lizzie Borden; Moeder is playing her older sister, Emma. Sammond is appearing as the family's Irish maid, Bridget Sullivan. Shull is Lizzie's friend and love interest, Alice Russell.

Each actor shed light on their respective roles and some of the rock-based songs that drive the narrative. Prior to the interview, the cast offered a taste of some of that music in the form of the song "Burn the Old Thing Up" with Cedric Bidwell Williams, Lizzie's music director, accompanying on piano.

Betts hinted that the production could get a little bloody, although their aim isn't to sensationalize the murders. And to create a more "up close and personal" atmosphere, Bright Comet is moving this production to M.A.D. Co Lab Studios.

The four cast members moved back out to the SPR performance studio to close out the interview with a performance of "Mercury Rising."

Bright Comet Theater’s new production of Lizzie runs July 28 and 29 and then August 4 and 5 at M.A.D. Co Lab Studios (3038 E Trent Ave) in Spokane.

Tickets are available at Bright Comet Theatre's website.