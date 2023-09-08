Jazz duo Irving Flores and Sacha Boutros

Jazz pianist Irving Flores and singer Sacha Boutros joined E.J. Iannelli in the SPR performance space to showcase their Latin jazz concert this weekend at the Davenport Hotel. The concert is part of the ongoing American Songbook series that takes place in the hotel's lobby.

In addition to discussing the concert, the duo performed three live songs: “Amor Imposible” from Boutros' album Simply Sacha, "Voy a apagar la luz" by Armando Manzanero, and an original solo piano composition by Flores. It was the radio premiere of Flores' "Tramonto in Massa Lubrense."

Boutros described how she and Flores met and the equal value she places on both musical authenticity and transcending traditional musical boundaries. She timed this concert to coincide with Latin Heritage Month.

Flores talked about his own musical projects, such as his album American Influence with his Danzon Jazz Trio as well as his jazz series “Between the Notes” in his hometown of San Diego. Flores has a long résumé in both America and Mexico and has worked with the San Diego Chamber Orchestra plus the likes of Armando Manzanero, Eugenia Leon, Luis Miguel and Paulina Rubio.

This weekend's concert features Boutros and Flores as jazz duo on Friday evening (Sept. 8). The following evening (Saturday, Sept. 9), they will augment to a quartet with an entirely different setlist.

More information about the concert and The American Songbook series is available at The Davenport Hotel website under the “Experiences” tab.