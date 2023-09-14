Symphony Week 2023: Alexandra Rannow, Mateusz Wolski, James Lowe

In the second installment for this year's Symphony Week on Spokane Public Radio, music director James Lowe returned to the KPBX studio alongside Alexandra Rannow and Mateusz Wolski to profile some of the Spokane Symphony's newest or ongoing educational and outreach activities.

Rannow is the organization's education and community manager, and Wolski is concertmaster for the orchestra.

Wolski opened with a performance of Mark O’Connor’s “Appalachia Waltz” for solo violin in the SPR performance space. He and Lowe then spoke about some pivotal moments or figures in their own musical education. One of Wolski's mentors, Glenn Dicterow, will be hosting a master class later in the symphony's season.

Lowe and Rannow then detailed some of the Spokane Symphony's most ambitious or beloved outreach activities, including their Labor Day concerts, the LoweDown, Symphony Day, the Lullaby Project and their new Sensory Friendly concerts.

Wolski will return to the KPBX studio later in the season when he performs Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto with the symphony. Lowe will be back tomorrow (Friday, Sept. 15) to talk about the Masterworks 1 concert, titled "A Place Called Home."

For more information about the Spokane Symphony’s concert schedule and their outreach activities, visit the Spokane Symphony website.