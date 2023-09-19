Inland Northwest Opera's Max Mendez

Max Mendez, general director of Inland Northwest Opera, sat down in the KPBX studio with E.J. Iannelli to preview his organization's programming for the next few months, up to and including their main stage performance of Mozart's Don Giovanni in December.

Mendez began by recapping some of the INO's recent fundraising and community outreach efforts, such as Opera in the Saddle, Opera-tunities and the Opera Truck.

He then talked about what they're planning for Don Giovanni and why the opera and its antihero continue to intrigue audiences. Gregory Boyle is directing this production, which will look at the infamous seducer in light of modern hedonistic moguls who abused their power and privilege.

This interview featured two excerpted selections from recordings of Don Giovanni. The first was the "catalogue" aria ("Madamina, il catalogo è questo") sung by Bryn Terfel with the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra led by James Levine. The second was the duet "Là ci darem la mano" sung by Tefel and Cecilia Bartoli with the Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia and Myung-Whun Chung.

Inland Northwest Opera opened up ticket sales yesterday for its forthcoming production of Don Giovanni at the Bing Crosby Theater on Friday, December 15 and Sunday, December 17.

Tickets and more information are available at the INO website or by calling 1 (800) 418-1485.