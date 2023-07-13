July 13, 2023: Max Mendez, Archie Chen & Rhona Gouldson, Carrie Krause
On TA(P): New leadership for Inland NW Opera and Holy Names Music Center, plus a new Baroque music album
This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:
- Max Mendez, the new general director of Inland Northwest Opera. Max has more than three decades of operatic experience and has been a fixture of the Inland Northwest music community for close to 25 years.
- Rhona Gouldson and Archie Chen, the new co-executive directors of Holy Names Music Center. The husband-and-wife team are international concert pianists who have also led the Piano Academy of Ireland.
- Carrie Krause, a Baroque violinist as well as the founder and artistic director of Baroque Music Montana. She has a new album, Sonata Tramontana, with theorbist John Lenti. Jim Tevenan reports.
