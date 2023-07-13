© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
Thursday Arts (P)review

July 13, 2023: Max Mendez, Archie Chen & Rhona Gouldson, Carrie Krause

By E.J. Iannelli
Published July 13, 2023 at 12:01 PM PDT
On TA(P): New leadership for Inland NW Opera and Holy Names Music Center, plus a new Baroque music album

This week's episode of the Thursday Arts (P)review — where the "p" is parenthetical because we look both forward and back — features the following:

The Thursday Arts (P)review airs every Thursday at 12pm on KPBX with a roundup of arts-related news and information from across the Inland Northwest.

E.J. Iannelli
