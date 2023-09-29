Jackie Caro, Jayson Orth and Caitlin Sprague spoke with E.J. Iannelli in the KPBX studio this morning about Terrain, the annual arts celebration and showcase. Terrain 14 takes place next week.

Caro is Terrain’s operations director, Sprague is the organization's community partners manager, and Orth is one of the ten musical performers at this year's event. He is the creative force behind the Spokane-based band August to August.

Before the interview started, Orth played the unreleased August to August song "Sunset Hill" live in SPR's performance space.

In 2023, Terrain is featuring 394 artists and 810 works of art in the same location as last year (314 W Riverside Ave). Caro explained the jurying process that determines which performers and artworks take part in the event, and she also talked about how this year's collection is a little different. For example, some of the artwork is on a much larger scale than last year.

Sprague and Caro gave some detail on Terrain 14's film and dance selections as well as the event's literature component, which is being curated by local poet and mixed-media artist Kat Smith. They also talked about Cody Thomas, the artist who has created the pinball-themed event images for Terrain 14.

Orth provided some background on his musical career and the inspiration behind August to August. He touched on previous albums, such as A Collection of Simple Songs (2019), and his current plans for forthcoming releases.

Along with August to August, Terrain 14's musical guests will include Topp, Betsy Rogue, ExZac Change & Matisse, ghostdivorce and Estimate.

To close the interview, Orth returned to the SPR performance space to play “Altamont,” a song from the 2021 August to August album Lantern.

As in years past, Terrain 14 will take place over two nights. There is a ticketed preview night on Thursday, October 5, which will offer artist meet-and-greets and early purchase opportunities to a smaller audience over a shorter timeframe.

The main Terrain event with all the live performances is on Friday, October 6. It runs from 5pm until midnight. Admission is free.

For more information, visit the Terrain Spokane website.