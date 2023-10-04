Spokane Civic Theatre's "Dracula"

Chelsea DuVall and Dawn Taylor-Reinhardt of the Spokane Civic Theatre’s new production of Dracula sat down in the KPBX studio with E.J. Iannelli to discuss this feminist reframing of Bram Stoker's Gothic horror novel.

DuVall is directing this production in the Civic's studio theater. Taylor-Reinhardt is performing as Renfield, who is Count Dracula's telepathic medium. Kate Hamill's adaptation recasts the male role of Renfield as female.

Taylor-Reinhardt talked about her character as well as her move from directing (Red, OPEN, The Memory of Water) to the stage. Dracula is her first acting role in nine years. She is part of a cast that also includes Shakyla Garcia Davidson (as Mina Murray), Nicole Ostlie (Lucy Westenra) and Mitch Heid (Jonathan Harker).

DuVall explained some of the ways in which Hamill's Dracula departs from the novel as well as previous stage and screen adaptations. She also delved into the show's white costuming, the fast-paced action and the particular attention she's given to sound design.

Dracula opens this Saturday (Oct. 7) in the Civic's Firth J. Chew Studio Theatre and runs there until October 29. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Spokane Civic Theatre website or call their box office on (509) 325-2507.