Vytal Movement's "Illuminate: A Dance Gala"

Vytal Movement Dance's Hannah Donk and Megan Van Cotthem joined E.J. Iannelli in the KPBX studio to talk about Illuminate, the organization's upcoming fundraiser and dance event.

Donk is president of the board at Vytal Movement and is choreographing one of the "postcard" dances at Illuminate. Van Cotthem has been a Vytal Movement dancer for many years and is helping to organize Illuminate, the contemporary dance studio's most ambitious fundraising event to date.

Along with Donk's piece, which pays tribute to her time with Vytal Movement, choreographers Melanie Rose Huff and Anna Guyre are also contributing postcard dances. Guyre's is inspired by jazz.

Donk described the three dance pieces as well as the dance film that she and Vytal Movement Executive Director Lexie Powell will be premiering at Illuminate. Van Cotthem detailed some of the silent auction donations and the outpouring of support from local businesses who wanted to support the event.

Illuminate takes place next Saturday (Oct. 14) at the Vytal Movement studio (7 S Howard St.) in Spokane. For tickets or more information, visit the Vytal Movement Dance website.