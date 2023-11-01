CDA ACT's "Elf the Musical, Jr."

Briana Greil, Jolena Long and Jamie Sciarrio entered the KPBX studio to speak with E.J. Iannelli about CDA ACT's new production of Elf the Musical, Jr., which opens this week.

CDA ACT stands for Celebrating Different Abilities through Art & Community Theater. It aims to provide performance and growth opportunities to individuals with physical and developmental disabilities by pairing its actors with dedicated supporters known as "shadows."

Sciarrio is the board president of CDA ACT and the director of this musical. Griel is playing Jovie, love interest of Buddy the Elf (played by Logan Basta), and Long is her shadow.

Elf the Musical, Jr. is CDA ACT's first holiday-themed production. Sciarrio talked about why they chose this show and what makes it ideal, including its music and large ensemble.

Greil chatted about this role and her many previous shows with CDA ACT as well as her involvement with other theater groups, such as TAC at the Lake. Long spoke about her own experience with TAC at the Lake and as a CDA ACT shadow.

Elf the Musical, Jr. opens tomorrow (Thursday, Nov. 2) and runs through Sunday, November 5 at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Coeur d’Alene. More information and tickets are available at the CDA ACT website.