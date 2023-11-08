© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
From the Studio: Carrie Kraus and John Lenti

Published November 8, 2023 at 3:25 PM PST
Savanna Rothe
Violinist Carrie Kraus and theorbo player John Lenti are spreading the good news of Baroque-era music—from the period of roughly 1600-1750—through touring and performances in venues large and small in Montana, and now Washington. Carrie plays a violin built according to the esthetics of the 18th century, and John the largest member of the lute family, an instrument with 7 fretted strings and seven non-fretted bass strings. Carrie, based in Bozeman, MT, is founder of the touring ensemble Baroque Music Montana. John, a Seattle resident, is a busy travelling musician, playing in venues and with ensembles across the country. They visited the KPBX studio for music and conversation while in Spokane for a recital of French Baroque music at St. John's Cathedral.

