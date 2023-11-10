© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
From The Studio

Ferris High School's "A Christmas Carol"

By E.J. Iannelli
Published November 10, 2023 at 12:39 PM PST
Canaan Barbery, Mia Kubicek and Brayden Dunn of Ferris High School's A Christmas Carol in the SPR performance space
E.J. Iannelli
/
Spokane Public Radio
Canaan Barbery, Mia Kubicek and Brayden Dunn of Ferris High School's A Christmas Carol in the SPR performance space

A trio of students showcase their school's new production of a holiday classic

Canaan Barbery, Brayden Dunn and Mia Kubicek came into the KPBX studio to talk to E.J. Iannelli about Ferris High School's holiday-themed musical, A Christmas Carol, which opens at the end of this month.

[NB: A technical glitch delayed the recording for the first 90 seconds, so the interview opens shortly after introductions.]

Kubicek, Barbery and Dunn are juniors and seniors at Ferris; they're playing Emily (Scrooge's fiancé), Scrooge and teenaged Scrooge, respectively. Among other things, the students talked about their characters, the scale of this production and the elaborate set that has been created to evoke fluid scene changes.

Ferris faculty and students have been working on the production since September. This production of A Christmas Carol involves a 30-student orchestra, a 40-student crew and nine elementary students in various roles, including Tiny Tim.

Barbery also took the time to describe other dramatic opportunities at Ferris, such as their in-house improv troupe, Thesperados.

At the end of the interview, the three students sang a song from the musical titled, "A Place Called Home." They were accompanied live in the SPR performance space by Margot Dries.

This musical production of A Christmas Carol opens Thursday, November 30 and runs through December 8 at Ferris High School. Tickets and more information at the Ferris Theatre Arts website.

Tags
From The Studio Musical TheaterFerris High SchoolChristmasHoliday 2023
Stay Connected
E.J. Iannelli
See stories by E.J. Iannelli
Related Content
Load More