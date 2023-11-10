Ferris High School's "A Christmas Carol"

Canaan Barbery, Brayden Dunn and Mia Kubicek came into the KPBX studio to talk to E.J. Iannelli about Ferris High School's holiday-themed musical, A Christmas Carol, which opens at the end of this month.

[NB: A technical glitch delayed the recording for the first 90 seconds, so the interview opens shortly after introductions.]

Kubicek, Barbery and Dunn are juniors and seniors at Ferris; they're playing Emily (Scrooge's fiancé), Scrooge and teenaged Scrooge, respectively. Among other things, the students talked about their characters, the scale of this production and the elaborate set that has been created to evoke fluid scene changes.

Ferris faculty and students have been working on the production since September. This production of A Christmas Carol involves a 30-student orchestra, a 40-student crew and nine elementary students in various roles, including Tiny Tim.

Barbery also took the time to describe other dramatic opportunities at Ferris, such as their in-house improv troupe, Thesperados.

At the end of the interview, the three students sang a song from the musical titled, "A Place Called Home." They were accompanied live in the SPR performance space by Margot Dries.

This musical production of A Christmas Carol opens Thursday, November 30 and runs through December 8 at Ferris High School. Tickets and more information at the Ferris Theatre Arts website.