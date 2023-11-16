The David Larsen Quintet

Saxophonist and composer David Larsen, the director of Instrumental Studies at Spokane Falls Community College (SFCC), returned to the Spokane Public Radio performance space ahead of an SFCC Jazz Workshop tomorrow.

This time, he was joined by musicians César Haas (guitar), Brendan McMurphy (drums), Cole Rosaia (bass) and Francisco Torres (trombone).

After opening with his original composition, titled "Upside Down," Larsen talked about the mechanics of jazz quintets, the dynamic of this ensemble in particular and their planned album recording session this weekend.

The group also performed two more live songs: Ray Henderson's “Bye Bye Blackbird” and another original Larsen chart, “Terraform.” The bandleader explained the modal approach he took to Henderson's standard and the hard bop inspirations of "Terraform."

Additionally, Larsen talked about tomorrow's jazz workshop, masterclass and performance at SFCC, which will involve students from local schools but is also open to the public. Guest artists Francisco Torres, Brent Jensen (saxophone) and Bill Anschell (piano) will be participating. They'll perform with the SFCC Big Band and the SFCC Jazz Workshop Band, which includes McMurphy as well as Greg Yasinitsky and Vern Seliert.

The jazz workshop takes place tomorrow (Friday, Nov. 17) at Spokane Falls Community College (3410 W Whistalks Way). For more information or to purchase tickets to the evening concert, visit the SFCC Jazz website.