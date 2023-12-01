© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
Stage Left Theater's "How I Learned to Drive"

By E.J. Iannelli
Published December 1, 2023 at 12:12 PM PST
Susan Hardie, Rebecca Craven, Lisa Edwards and Danny Anderson (L–R) of Stage Left Theater's How I Learned to Drive in the SPR performance space
E.J. Iannelli
/
Spokane Public Radio
Susan Hardie, Rebecca Craven, Lisa Edwards and Danny Anderson (L–R) of Stage Left Theater's How I Learned to Drive in the SPR performance space

Director and cast discuss and perform scenes from a funny yet fraught play

Danny Anderson, Rebecca Craven, Lisa Edwards and Susan Hardie entered the KPBX studio to chat with E.J. Iannelli about Stage Left Theater's new production of How I Learned to Drive and perform select scenes from the show.

Hardie is directing this production of Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning play about a years-long sexual relationship between an adolescent girl—now grown—and her uncle by marriage. Edwards is the actor who plays Lil’ Bit, the central character; Anderson plays Uncle Peck, Lil’ Bit's abuser. Craven is part of the show's Greek Chorus, which also includes Jeffrey St. George and Jennie Oliver.

The guests talked about the hidden complexities of the characters as well as the Lolita-inspired relationship that develops between Lil’ Bit and Uncle Peck. Hardie explained how the story is recounted as a non-chronological memory play that's guided by the metaphor of driving lessons.

Edwards, Anderson and Craven all performed scenes from the play that underscore both its gray areas and its humor. They also spoke about the role of Stage Left's Resident Intimacy Director, Dr. Nike Imoru, who was brought on at the start of this production to help the cast and crew maintain a healthy emotional distance from its more unsettling material.

How I Learned to Drive opens tonight (Dec. 1) and runs at Stage Left Theater through December 17. Tickets are available at the Stage Left Theater website.

E.J. Iannelli
