Spokane Children's Theatre's "Cheaper by the Dozen"

Adam Chavez, Kaylen Downey, Valli Downey, Leland Hargrove and Nadia came into the KPBX studio to talk about the Spokane Children’s Theatre’s new production of Cheaper by the Dozen, which opens this weekend.

Cheaper by the Dozen is a play based on the 1948 semi-autobiographical novel of the same name. It tells the story of a large family led by a husband and wife who also happen to be motion and efficiency experts. They try to apply the methods that they use in business settings on their own household.

Valli Downey is directing this production. Chavez plays the efficiency-minded father, Frank Gilbreath, Sr. Nadia is Anne, the oldest Gilbreath child; Hargrove and Kaylen Downey are the twins, Frank Jr. and Martha.

After Valli outlined the premise of the play, the cast members each described their characters and their history with Spokane Children's Theatre. They also performed two illustrative scenes. One depicted the first 'family council' in the Gilbreath home and some of the humorous intergenerational tension. The other shed light on Frank Sr.'s motivations for imposing his efficiency measures on his family.

Before wrapping up, Valli gave some background on the Spokane Children's Theatre's upcoming singing telegram fundraiser for Valentine’s Day.

Cheaper by the Dozen opens this Friday (Jan. 19) and runs until February 4 at the Spokane Children's Theatre (2727 N Madelia St).

Tickets and more info are available at the Spokane Children's Theatre website or via their box office on (509) 328-4886.