Spokane Civic Theatre's "Good People"

Scarlett Hepworth, Pam Kingsley, Deborah Marlowe and Marianne McLaughlin entered the KPBX studio to talk with E.J. Iannelli about the Spokane Civic Theatre's new production of Good People. The plays opens this weekend in the theater's studio space.

Good People is a 2011 play by David Lindsay-Abaire. It focuses on Margie, who attempts to reconnect with a former boyfriend from her blue-collar neighborhood when she loses her job.

Marlowe is playing Margie in this production; Hepworth and Kingsley play Margie's friends Jean and Dottie, respectively. During the interview, Kingsley described them as having an "Abbott and Costello" energy. McLaughlin is directing.

The cast members performed two parts of a longer scene from Good People. In addition, Marlowe talked about her character in relation to her role as Ginny in Native Gardens, another recent play about class identity. All three actors as well as McLaughlin spoke to the importance of Boston's "Southie" neighborhood—not to mention its distinctive accent—in the play.

This production of Good People also features Thor Edgell as Mike, Rhead Shirley as Stevie and Rachae Thomas as Kate.

Good People opens this Friday (Jan. 19) and will run in the Civic’s Firth J Chew Studio theater until February 4.

Tickets can be purchased via Civic Tickets or by calling the box office on (509) 325-2507. The Spokane Civic Theatre's website has more information on the show.