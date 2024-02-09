Sacha's Supper Club's Paris After Dark

Sacha Boutros, Véronique Forget and Jon Garner came into the KPBX studio prior to tomorrow's Paris After Dark concert at the Historic Davenport Hotel.

The event, which is part of the Sacha's Supper Club series, covers nearly two centuries of French song via works associated with the likes of Charles Aznavour, Édith Piaf, Gilbert Becaud, Dalida and many other renowned singers.

Forget talked about her international background as well as some of her past focus on the Piaf songbook. She is now based in San Diego, California, where Garner also lives and performs. He spoke to his love of jazz manouche and how he came to play in that style.

Paris After Dark will also include a multi-course meal of French cuisine plus desserts and gourmet cheeses. Boutros said that she aims to create a full sensory experience for her guests that transports them to a different time and place. She hopes attendees who want to fully get into the spirit will dress the part with tailored suits, flowing dresses, pearls, berets and fascinators.

The guests also performed two numbers live in the SPR performance space. They opened with the song "J’attendrai" (I'll Wait) with Boutros and Forget on vocals, Garner on guitar and Eugene Jablonsky on double bass. Jablonsky accompanied Forget and Garner once again with the closing song, "Ménil Montant."

Paris After Dark takes place tomorrow (Saturday, Feb. 10) at The Historic Davenport Hotel in their Marie Antoinette Ballroom. For tickets or more information, visit the Sacha's Supper Club website.