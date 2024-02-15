TAC at the Lake's "The Mousetrap"

Ahead of the opening of TAC at the Lake's production of Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap this weekend, several cast members—Kaylin Conn, Amanda Jarvis, Jolena Long, Jeff Rocco and Paul Sciarrio—and the director, Jamie Sciarrio, came into the studio to perform scenes and talk about the famous murder mystery.

Conn is playing Mrs. Boyle, Amanda Jarvis is Miss Casewell, Sciarrio is Sergeant Trotter, and Long and Rocco are the married couple Mollie and Giles Ralston. The Ralstons are the co-proprietors of Monkswell Manor, which is the guest house where the characters gather and the deadly events begin to play out.

The Mousetrap is famous in part because it is the world's longest-running play. It has spent more than 70 seasons on London's West End and has become a tourist attraction as a result. However, the play carefully guards its twist ending and asks its audiences not to spoil the reveal for others.

To start the interview, Jamie Sciarrio talked about her love of The Mousetrap as well as her history with TAC at the Lake and its relation to her work with CDA ACT.

The five actors then each offered some background on their characters. They also stepped out to the SPR performance space for two live scenes, one between Mrs. Boyle and Miss Casewell, and the other between the Ralstons and Sgt. Trotter.

The Mousetrap opens tomorrow (Friday, Feb 16 ) and runs for four performances this weekend. It also runs next weekend (Feb. 22–25) with five performances. Tickets are available at TAC at the Lake's website or at the door of the theater (22910 E Appleway Ave) in Liberty Lake.