David Larsen's Cohesion quintet

Jazz musicians Zaccai Curtis, David Larsen, Cole Rosaia, Wayne Smith, Jr. and Darryl Yokley were in the Spokane Public Radio performance space this morning ahead of the release of a new album titled Cohesion.

Larsen is a baritone sax player and leader of this quintet. He assembled the musicians after hearing tenor saxophonist Yokley perform with his New York-based group Sound Reformation, which also includes Smith and Curtis. They recorded the original charts for Cohesion some time ago but the release was delayed by COVID and other factors.

The ensemble performed three songs from Cohesion in this live studio appearance: the title track, "Fedchock" and "Movement."

After opening with "Cohesion," the bandleader and Spokane Falls Community College program director spoke about writing for the unconventional combination of baritone and tenor sax as well as the individual musicians in this quintet.

Between songs, Yokley took some time to chat about his early-career gig touring with Motown legends like The Temptations. He also briefly discussed Pictures at an African Exhibition, the project that brought him and Sound Reformation acclaim in the jazz world.

The Cohesion quintet plays tonight (Mar. 7) at the Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center in Post Falls, Idaho. The official release concert for the album takes place tomorrow (Mar. 8) at J Bones Musicland (2204 E Mallon Ave) in Spokane.

Tickets and more information about both concerts is available at the SFCC Jazz website.