Spokane Falls Community College's "Charlotte's Web"

Rebecca Craven, Tori Diana and Scott Larson were in the KPBX studio this morning to talk with E.J. Iannelli about Spokane Falls Community College's new production of Charlotte's Web. This stage adaptation is based on the eponymous 1952 children's novel by E.B. White, which was later made into a popular animated film.

Craven, an SFCC alumna, is directing this production. Diana is playing Templeton the rat, and Larson is playing young Avery Arable as well as farmer Homer Zuckerman.

This show is geared for young audiences, and hundreds of students from the Spokane Public Schools district plus the local Head Start program have been attending since it opened last week.

Craven spoke about the choreography that actor Egara Aragoneses Ruiz is incorporating into her role as Charlotte, and she also provided details on the set design, the costuming and the audience response of the young and occasionally first-time theatergoers.

Larson and Diana both shed light on their characters. Larson performed a short piece of dialogue to illustrate his take on Homer Zuckerman, and Diana explained the resources she's been drawing on to capture the rodent-like qualities of Templeton.

Charlotte’s Web opened last week and runs until March 17 at SFCC's Spartan Theatre.

Tickets and more information are available at this link.