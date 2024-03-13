Central Valley High School's "Anything Goes"

Amanda Guarisco, Jonas Hansen, Emilee Hernandez, Tanner LeBaron and Faith Price were in the KPBX studio this morning to talk with E.J. Iannelli about Central Valley High School's new production of Anything Goes. Their take on the classic Cole Porter musical opens tonight in the CVHS theater.

Price and Hansen opened their appearance by singing the duet "Friendship" live in the SPR performance space accompanied by fellow CVHS student Lynette Dobson on piano.

Guarisco, their teacher and director of this production, then gave a brief overview of the musical's intricate and farcical plot, which involves stowaways, secret royalty, eccentric Englishmen and gangsters dressed as clergy sailing the choppy seas toward true love.

Each of the students talked about their individual theater background as well as their characters in Anything Goes. Hernandez is playing socialite Hope Harcourt; LeBaron is lovesick Wall Street broker Billy Crocker; Price is nightclub singer Reno Sweeney; and Hansen is Moonface Martin, aka 'Public Enemy No. 13.'

Before Hernandez and LeBaron joined Dobson in the performance space to sing "It's De-Lovely," Guarisco described the additional faculty and student involvement on this show as well as elaborate ocean liner set the tech crew has created.

Anything Goes opens tonight (Mar. 13) and runs at the Central Valley High School Theatre (821 S Sullivan Road) in Spokane Valley until March 23.

Tickets and more information are available online at this link.