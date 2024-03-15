Orchard Ridge Senior Living's "Assisted Living: The Musical"

Erik Contzius, Monica Flaherty, Lorna Hamilton and Holly Johnson came into the KPBX studio this morning to chat with E.J. Iannelli about their upcoming production of Assisted Living: The Musical, which runs next weekend at the Kroc Center in Coeur d'Alene.

Flaherty and Contzius are two of the show's nine cast members, who are responsible for playing multiple roles.

Hamilton is directing this production. Johnson is the community relations director at Orchard Ridge Senior Living, which is the organization producing the show. Proceeds will benefit Orchard Ridge's Resident Relief Fund.

Contzius opened their appearance with "Extended Life Liability," one of the Vaudeville-style song/scenes from Assisted Living. He was accompanied live in the SPR performance space by Rebecca Priano on piano.

The musical, which is set in the fictional Pelican Roost Senior Facility, features a host of characters and caricatures from the world of senior living. There are shady lawyers, hypochondriacs and nurses, to name a few. Flaherty and Contzius both spoke about some of their characters as well as the others that appear onstage.

Hamilton talked about the show's music and the musicians as well as the bawdy humor, which has been toned down to "PG-13" for this production. Johnson gave some background on Orchard Ridge and why they decided to take this fundraising route for the first time.

Flaherty and Contzius later re-joined Priano in the SPR performance space to sing "Owner’s Association."

Assisted Living: The Musical opens at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Coeur d’Alene on Friday, March 22 and runs there until March 24. Tickets and more information are available at the Kroc Center's website under the Events tab.