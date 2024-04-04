Gonzaga University's Spring 2024 Dance Concerts

Suzanne Ostersmith, who chairs the Dance Program at Gonzaga University, came into the KPBX studio to chat with E.J. Iannelli about their busy spring event schedule.

Before she delved into the upcoming Student Choreography Concert and Spring Dance Concert, Suzanne recapped the recent visit from the Pacific Northwest Ballet and the positive audience reception to that event. Both of the performances were sold out.

Select GU Dance students from each year (freshman through senior) also recently undertook a regional tour to highlight the university's Dance Program. Those students will offer the same presentation locally on April 13.

Ostersmith then previewed the annual Student Choreography Concert on April 12 and 13. The concert is a fully produced show that will feature pieces from more than a dozen students.

That event will be followed two weeks later (Apr. 26 & 27) by the larger-scale Spring Dance Concert, which will showcase choreographed works involving both faculty and students. This year's concert will tie into the citywide 50th Anniversary celebrations of Expo '74 with pieces in a range of styles and themes, including The Beatles, the Looff Carrousel and Alice in Wonderland.

Finally, Ostersmith teased some of next year's ambitious schedule. At the moment, the program is planning on bringing in three high-profile groups for dance events.

Gonzaga Dance's Student Choreography Concert takes place at GU's Magnuson Theatre on April 12 and 13. The Spring Dance Concert will be held on April 26 and 27 at Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center.

For more information on either of those events, visit the Gonzaga University website and search for their Dance Program page.