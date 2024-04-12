From the Studio: Moira Smiley and Meg Stohlman

Singer and composer Moira Smiley and Gonzaga University Choral Director Meg Stohlman came to the KPBX studio for conversation with Jim Tevenan around upcoming events at GU. Singer and composer Moira Smiley, whose unique musical style embraces many traditions including folk and the madrigal, will both conduct a workshop and be featured performer, along with several area choirs, in an evening called, "Sing the World Awake!" The masterclass is Saturday afternoon, April 13 from 1-5pm; the concert begins that evening at 7:30, both at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center.