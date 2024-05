Guitarist Pepe Romero, one of the greats in our musical world, is wrapping up his long career with a farewell tour. Pepe made Spokane a stop in that tour, playing Joaquin Rodrigo's Concierto de Aranjuez with the Gonzaga Symphony Orchestra, directed by Kevin Heckmatpanah. KPBX's Jim Tevenan spoke with Pepe Romero in advance of his visit. This is their conversation.