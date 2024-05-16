From the Studio: MusicFest Northwest at KPBX Wednesday, Hour 2

The second hour of our MusicFest Wednesday broadcast features cellist Takeru Lutz and pianist Caede Lutz in music of François-Joseph Gossec, pianist Noah Zhuo playing a Sonatina of Friedrich Kuhlau, Euphonium player and pianist Elena Panchenko with music of Giuseppe Antonio Capuzzi, violinist Amiah Van Hill playing a set of Bela Bartok's Romanian Folk Dances (with pianist April Martin), and pianist Caede Lutz playing the first movement of Ludwig van Beethoven's c minor piano sonata.