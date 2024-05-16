© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
From The Studio

From the Studio: MusicFest Northwest at KPBX Wednesday, Hour 2

Published May 16, 2024 at 9:55 AM PDT
Takeru Lutz
1 of 5  — Takeru.JPG
Takeru Lutz
Noah Zhou
2 of 5  — Noah.JPG
Noah Zhou
Carter Mitchell
3 of 5  — Carter.JPG
Carter Mitchell
Amiah Van Hill
4 of 5  — Amiah.JPG
Amiah Van Hill
Caede Lutz
5 of 5  — Caede.JPG
Caede Lutz

The second hour of our MusicFest Wednesday broadcast features cellist Takeru Lutz and pianist Caede Lutz in music of François-Joseph Gossec, pianist Noah Zhuo playing a Sonatina of Friedrich Kuhlau, Euphonium player and pianist Elena Panchenko with music of Giuseppe Antonio Capuzzi, violinist Amiah Van Hill playing a set of Bela Bartok's Romanian Folk Dances (with pianist April Martin), and pianist Caede Lutz playing the first movement of Ludwig van Beethoven's c minor piano sonata.

From The Studio