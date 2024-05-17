From the Studio: MusicFest Northwest at KPBX, Friday, Hour 1

Friday's MusicFest session began with soprano Violet Murphy singing "Simple Joys of Maidenhood" from the musical Camelot, followed by pianist Julia Peterson playing Claude Debussy's Claire du Lune. Next, violinist Sophia Kayler played Fritz Kreisler's la Gitana. Next was pianist Stellla Xu; her piece was Claude Debussy's Le petit negre. Pianist Ethan Chang played Chopin's "Waltz in b minor," Max Romoff snag Frank Loesser's "I Believe in You" from How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying, and pianist Oliver Ling played Mozart's Sonata in c minor. Concluding this hour were mezzo soprano Autumn Tucker, singing Cy Coleman's "You Can Always Count on me," and violinist Chantelle Beerman played Robert Schumann's "The Two Grenadiers."