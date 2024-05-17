© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
From the Studio: MusicFest Northwest at KPBX, Friday, Hour 1

Published May 17, 2024 at 3:50 PM PDT
Violet Murphy
1 of 9  — Violet.JPG
Violet Murphy
Julia Peterson
2 of 9  — Julia.JPG
Julia Peterson
Sophia Kayler
3 of 9  — Sophia.JPG
Sophia Kayler
Stella Xu
4 of 9  — Stella.JPG
Stella Xu
Ethan Chang
5 of 9  — Ethan.JPG
Ethan Chang
Max Romoff
6 of 9  — Max.JPG
Max Romoff
Oliver Ling
7 of 9  — Oliver.JPG
Oliver Ling
Autumn Tucker
8 of 9  — Autumn.JPG
Autumn Tucker
Chantelle Beerman
9 of 9  — Chantelle.JPG
Chantelle Beerman

Friday's MusicFest session began with soprano Violet Murphy singing "Simple Joys of Maidenhood" from the musical Camelot, followed by pianist Julia Peterson playing Claude Debussy's Claire du Lune. Next, violinist Sophia Kayler played Fritz Kreisler's la Gitana. Next was pianist Stellla Xu; her piece was Claude Debussy's Le petit negre. Pianist Ethan Chang played Chopin's "Waltz in b minor," Max Romoff snag Frank Loesser's "I Believe in You" from How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying, and pianist Oliver Ling played Mozart's Sonata in c minor. Concluding this hour were mezzo soprano Autumn Tucker, singing Cy Coleman's "You Can Always Count on me," and violinist Chantelle Beerman played Robert Schumann's "The Two Grenadiers."

