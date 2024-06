Cast members from Spokane Valley Summer Theatre's production of Rogers and Hammerstein's South Pacific came to the KPBX studio to sing and talk with Jim Tevenan about the show. We welcomed Andrea Olsen (Nellie Forbush), Dylan James (Lt. Joseph Cable), Max Mendez (Emil de Beque), and Melody Chang (Bloody Mary). Joining them was Music Director and pianist, David Brewster.