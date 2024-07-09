© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
From The Studio

From the Studio: Spokane Valley Summer Theatre Rising Stars Event

Published July 9, 2024 at 12:31 PM PDT
Isabella Mesenbrink, Amanda Guarisco, Lily Miller, Travis Villines, Elly Sims, and Collin Pittmann from Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
Isabella Mesenbrink, Amanda Guarisco, Lily Miller, Travis Villines, Elly Sims, and Collin Pittmann from Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

Spokane Valley Summer Theatre's Rising Stars program selects especially promising young singer/actors to appear in a special performance at the Central Valley High School Theatre. From the Studio welcomed three of the current Rising Stars—Elly Sims, Travis Villines and Lily Miller—for performance and conversation with Jim Tevenan about their theatre back story. We also got context from SVST's Director of Education and Production, Collin Pittmann. Music Director Isabella Mesenbrink provided piano support.

From The Studio