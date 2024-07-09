From the Studio: Spokane Valley Summer Theatre Rising Stars Event

Spokane Valley Summer Theatre's Rising Stars program selects especially promising young singer/actors to appear in a special performance at the Central Valley High School Theatre. From the Studio welcomed three of the current Rising Stars—Elly Sims, Travis Villines and Lily Miller—for performance and conversation with Jim Tevenan about their theatre back story. We also got context from SVST's Director of Education and Production, Collin Pittmann. Music Director Isabella Mesenbrink provided piano support.