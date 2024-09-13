© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
From the Studio: Spokane Symphony Week, 3

Published September 13, 2024 at 12:34 PM PDT
Closing our Spokane Symphony Week festivities for 2024 were SSO Music Director James Lowe and guest pianist Awadagin Pratt, in conversation about the first concert of the season. Called "The Turning World," it features a very recent piece for piano and string orchestra by Jessie Montgomery, "Rounds." Also on the program, a second keyboard concerto by Johann Sebastian Bach, plus orchestral pieces by Mikhail Glinka and contemporary composer Max Richter. Closing the program, the fifth symphony of PiotryIlyich Tchaikovsky

