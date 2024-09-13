From the Studio: Spokane Symphony Week, 3

Closing our Spokane Symphony Week festivities for 2024 were SSO Music Director James Lowe and guest pianist Awadagin Pratt, in conversation about the first concert of the season. Called "The Turning World," it features a very recent piece for piano and string orchestra by Jessie Montgomery, "Rounds." Also on the program, a second keyboard concerto by Johann Sebastian Bach, plus orchestral pieces by Mikhail Glinka and contemporary composer Max Richter. Closing the program, the fifth symphony of PiotryIlyich Tchaikovsky