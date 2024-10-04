From the Studio: SSO Masterworks 2--Darko Butorac and Julia Pyke

Anticipating the next Spokane Symphony Masterworks program, Jim Tevenan hosted substitute conductor Darko Butorac and flute soloist Julia Pyke. The program they discussed is called "Scotland the Brave," and the repertoire covered included the concert-opening "Glisk," the work of young Scottish composer Aileen Sweeney. Julia Pyke talked about her solo piece, the Celtic music-inspired flute concerto by American composer Christopher Rouse. The session concluded with a foray into the program-closing "Scottish Symphony" of Felix Mendelssohn.