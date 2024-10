As they begin a new season of performances, the Spokane string Quartet—violinists Mateusz Wolski and Amanda Howard-Phillips, violist Jeanette Wee-Yang and cellist Helen Byrne—came the the KPBX studios to play excerpts from their upcoming concert at the Fox and talk with Jim Tevenan about the ensemble and the music they will play, music by Ludwig van Beethoven, Jerod Tate and Antonin Dvorak.