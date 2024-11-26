From the Studio: Alana Shepherd and Jeremy Whittington of Stage Left Theater

Representatives of Stage Left Theater—Interim Managing/Artistic Director Alana Shepherd and Creative Mentor Jeremy Whittington—joined me in the studio to discuss the organization's mission, its recent leadership transition, and what's next for "the Inland Northwest's premier, progressive, non-profit theatre."

Listen above to our full conversation on fostering young leaders and theatre practitioners, the meaning of "progressive," and how live performance can connect us to our fellow humans in a polarized world.

Stage Left Theater is located at 108 West 3rd Avenue in Spokane, Washington.

www.stagelefttheater.org