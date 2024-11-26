© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
From the Studio: Alana Shepherd and Jeremy Whittington of Stage Left Theater

By Henry McNulty
Published November 26, 2024 at 11:56 AM PST
Alana Shepherd and Jeremy Whittington of Stage Left Theater
Alana Shepherd and Jeremy Whittington of Stage Left Theater

Representatives of Stage Left Theater—Interim Managing/Artistic Director Alana Shepherd and Creative Mentor Jeremy Whittington—joined me in the studio to discuss the organization's mission, its recent leadership transition, and what's next for "the Inland Northwest's premier, progressive, non-profit theatre."

Listen above to our full conversation on fostering young leaders and theatre practitioners, the meaning of "progressive," and how live performance can connect us to our fellow humans in a polarized world.

Stage Left Theater is located at 108 West 3rd Avenue in Spokane, Washington.
www.stagelefttheater.org

A lifelong member of the regional arts community, Henry grew up listening to classical music on Spokane Public Radio and is proud to pay that experience forward to listeners throughout the Inland Northwest. Henry served as on-staff Music Director of Spokane Civic Theatre from 2017-2024, playing and conducting dozens of productions. As a conductor, pianist, and stage performer, he has worked with organizations including Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre (CST), Leavenworth Summer Theatre, Lake City Playhouse, The Modern Theater Spokane, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Eastern Washington University (EWU), and Gonzaga University. Henry spent five seasons performing with CST, most notably as Jerry Lee Lewis in <i>Million Dollar Quartet</i>. He studied music at EWU and went on to earn his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts.<br/><br/>
