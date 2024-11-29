© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
From the Studio: Spokane Civic Theatre's A Christmas Carol

By Henry McNulty
Published November 29, 2024 at 2:54 PM PST
Kiantha Duncan as the Ghost of Christmas Present in Spokane Civic Theatre's A Christmas Carol
Marlee Melinda Andrews and Ryan Wasson
Kiantha Duncan as the Ghost of Christmas Present in Spokane Civic Theatre's A Christmas Carol

Co-Directors Jonah Taylor and Jake Schaefer join me to discuss Spokane Civic Theatre's production of A Christmas Carol, opening November 29, 2024.

"In Charles Dickens’ beloved classic, three spirits show Scrooge happy memories from his past, difficult realities from the present and a grim future, should he continue his closed-hearted ways. Throughout his journey, Scrooge is forced to reckon with the man he has become and contemplate the man he could be—but only if his restless night leads to a change of heart by morning."

Based on the Novella by Charles Dickens
Adapted for the Stage by Barbara Field
New Incidental Music by Henry McNulty
Directed by Jonah Taylor and Jake Schaefer

NOVEMBER 29 – DECEMBER 22
Thu – Sat*: 7:30PM | Sun: 2:00PM
*Dec 7 and 21 at 2:00PM
ASL Interpreted Performance: Dec 14 at 7:30PM

PRICES: Adults: $41, Seniors (65+), Military: $36, Students (5-25): $15
TICKETS: CivicTickets.com | 509-325-2507

Henry McNulty
A lifelong member of the regional arts community, Henry grew up listening to classical music on Spokane Public Radio and is proud to pay that experience forward to listeners throughout the Inland Northwest. Henry served as on-staff Music Director of Spokane Civic Theatre from 2017-2024, playing and conducting dozens of productions. As a conductor, pianist, and stage performer, he has worked with organizations including Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre (CST), Leavenworth Summer Theatre, Lake City Playhouse, The Modern Theater Spokane, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Eastern Washington University (EWU), and Gonzaga University. Henry spent five seasons performing with CST, most notably as Jerry Lee Lewis in <i>Million Dollar Quartet</i>. He studied music at EWU and went on to earn his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts.<br/><br/>
