From the Studio: Spokane Civic Theatre's A Christmas Carol
Co-Directors Jonah Taylor and Jake Schaefer join me to discuss Spokane Civic Theatre's production of A Christmas Carol, opening November 29, 2024.
"In Charles Dickens’ beloved classic, three spirits show Scrooge happy memories from his past, difficult realities from the present and a grim future, should he continue his closed-hearted ways. Throughout his journey, Scrooge is forced to reckon with the man he has become and contemplate the man he could be—but only if his restless night leads to a change of heart by morning."
Based on the Novella by Charles Dickens
Adapted for the Stage by Barbara Field
New Incidental Music by Henry McNulty
Directed by Jonah Taylor and Jake Schaefer
NOVEMBER 29 – DECEMBER 22
Thu – Sat*: 7:30PM | Sun: 2:00PM
*Dec 7 and 21 at 2:00PM
ASL Interpreted Performance: Dec 14 at 7:30PM
PRICES: Adults: $41, Seniors (65+), Military: $36, Students (5-25): $15
TICKETS: CivicTickets.com | 509-325-2507