From the Studio: Theater on the Verge

Troy Nickerson and Chris Jensen, co-founders of Theater on the Verge, join me in the studio to discuss their new theater company. Subjects include their inaugural production, Every Brilliant Thing, what makes them care about a script, and the mysterious "page three."

From their press release:

"Theater on the Verge is an independent theater company based in Spokane, Washington. Their mission is to bring personal passion to public performance by producing high-caliber shows in stunning venues featuring exceptional local talent. Learn more at theaterontheverge.com."

Every Brilliant Thing

Directed by Troy Nickerson

Starring Doug Dawson

"Every Brilliant Thing is raw, funny, and heartbreakingly human. The play follows a young boy who creates a list of everyday things that bring him joy in a desperate attempt to lift the spirits of his depressed mother. Over the years, the list continues to grow as he confronts life on life’s terms—including death, disappointment, and falling in and out of love."

Performance details:

● Dates: February 27 – March 15, 2025

● Venue: Hamilton Studio, 1427 W Dean Ave, Spokane, WA, 99201

Tickets on sale now