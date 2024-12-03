From the Studio: Theater on the Verge

© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
By Henry McNulty
Published December 3, 2024 at 3:32 PM PST
Troy Nickerson and Chris Jensen, co-founders of Theater on the Verge
Keli Cunningham
Troy Nickerson and Chris Jensen, co-founders of Theater on the Verge

Troy Nickerson and Chris Jensen, co-founders of Theater on the Verge, join me in the studio to discuss their new theater company. Subjects include their inaugural production, Every Brilliant Thing, what makes them care about a script, and the mysterious "page three."

From their press release:
"Theater on the Verge is an independent theater company based in Spokane, Washington. Their mission is to bring personal passion to public performance by producing high-caliber shows in stunning venues featuring exceptional local talent. Learn more at theaterontheverge.com."

Every Brilliant Thing

Directed by Troy Nickerson
Starring Doug Dawson

"Every Brilliant Thing is raw, funny, and heartbreakingly human. The play follows a young boy who creates a list of everyday things that bring him joy in a desperate attempt to lift the spirits of his depressed mother. Over the years, the list continues to grow as he confronts life on life’s terms—including death, disappointment, and falling in and out of love."

Performance details:

● Dates: February 27 – March 15, 2025

● Venue: Hamilton Studio, 1427 W Dean Ave, Spokane, WA, 99201

Tickets on sale now

Henry McNulty
A lifelong member of the regional arts community, Henry grew up listening to classical music on Spokane Public Radio and is proud to pay that experience forward to listeners throughout the Inland Northwest. Henry served as on-staff Music Director of Spokane Civic Theatre from 2017-2024, playing and conducting dozens of productions. As a conductor, pianist, and stage performer, he has worked with organizations including Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre (CST), Leavenworth Summer Theatre, Lake City Playhouse, The Modern Theater Spokane, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Eastern Washington University (EWU), and Gonzaga University. Henry spent five seasons performing with CST, most notably as Jerry Lee Lewis in <i>Million Dollar Quartet</i>. He studied music at EWU and went on to earn his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts.<br/><br/>
