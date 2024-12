In connection with Corazón, Connoisseur Concerts' BachFest celebration of Latin American music for cello and piano, principal artists John-Henry Crawford and Zuill Bailey, cellists, and Victor Santiago Asunción, piano, came to the KPBX studio for conversation with Jim Tevenan. Performances are Saturday the 14th in Coeur d'Alene and Sunday the 15th in Spokane. More info is available at nwbachfest.com.