From the Studio: Central Valley High School's Annie

By Henry McNulty
Published February 3, 2025 at 11:43 AM PST
Left to right: Lauren Jackson, Sophia Winnings, Tamryn Parker-Carver, Amanda Guarisco
Keli Cunningham
Left to right: Lauren Jackson, Sophia Winnings, Tamryn Parker-Carver, Amanda Guarisco

Director Amanda Guarisco and others from Central Valley High School visit the SPR studios to discuss their production of Annie. Topics include the story's staying-power, their large cast of varied ages, and Tijuana rescue dogs. Listen for more!

Starting song: "Little Girls" performed by Lauren Jackson
Ending song: "Tomorrow" performed by Sophia Winnings
Both accompanied by Tamryn Parker-Carver

Production Details:
Central Valley High School
February 5th - 7th and 12th - 15th at 7pm and a 2pm matinee on the 8th.
Tickets are available on Gofan.co. Once there search for Central Valley High School.

Henry McNulty
A lifelong member of the regional arts community, Henry studied music at Eastern Washington University, later earning his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts. He served as on-staff Music Director of Spokane Civic Theatre from 2017-2024.
