From the Studio: Central Valley High School's Annie
Director Amanda Guarisco and others from Central Valley High School visit the SPR studios to discuss their production of Annie. Topics include the story's staying-power, their large cast of varied ages, and Tijuana rescue dogs. Listen for more!
Starting song: "Little Girls" performed by Lauren Jackson
Ending song: "Tomorrow" performed by Sophia Winnings
Both accompanied by Tamryn Parker-Carver
Production Details:
Central Valley High School
February 5th - 7th and 12th - 15th at 7pm and a 2pm matinee on the 8th.
Tickets are available on Gofan.co. Once there search for Central Valley High School.