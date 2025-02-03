From the Studio: Central Valley High School's Annie

Director Amanda Guarisco and others from Central Valley High School visit the SPR studios to discuss their production of Annie. Topics include the story's staying-power, their large cast of varied ages, and Tijuana rescue dogs. Listen for more!

Starting song: "Little Girls" performed by Lauren Jackson

Ending song: "Tomorrow" performed by Sophia Winnings

Both accompanied by Tamryn Parker-Carver

Production Details:

Central Valley High School

February 5th - 7th and 12th - 15th at 7pm and a 2pm matinee on the 8th.

Tickets are available on Gofan.co. Once there search for Central Valley High School.