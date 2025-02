Guest cellist Michal Palzewicz and Spokane String Quartet first violinist Mateusz Wolski joined Jim Tevenan in the KPBX studio to discuss their shared Polish chilhoods and longtime musical and personal friendship. Michal joins the quartet this weekend to play a quintet by Russian composer Alexander Glazunov. Also on the SSQ program, quartets by Dmitri Shostakovich and Ludwig van Beethoven.