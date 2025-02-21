From the Studio: Servanthood of Song in Concert

Dr. Stan McDaniel is the author of a comprehensive history of church music in the U.S. called Servanthood of Song. After extensive planning in collaboration with St. John's Cathedral music director Andrea Olson, the book takes shape as a concert this Sunday afternoon at 3 in the cathedral. Both principals came to the KPBX studio to talk with Jim Tevenan about the book, the concert, and how the flow of the book informs the shape, emphasis and flow of the concert.