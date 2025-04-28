From the Studio: Pianist Yoon-Wha Roh

Korean-American pianist Yoon-Wha Roh was in the KPBX studio for a conversation with From the Studio host Jim Tevenan about her history with the piano, from earliest days through the various levels of her training, to her current position on the Washington State University's music faculty. The occasion is Yun-Wha's performance with the Gonzaga University Symphony Orchestra, led by Kevin Hekmatpanah, of Sergei Rachmaninoff's Second Piano Concerto in a concert that closes the orchestra's current season.