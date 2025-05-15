From the Studio: Musicfest Northwest '25: Thursday, 10-11am

© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Published May 15, 2025 at 1:53 PM PDT
Brecken McKee
1 of 8  — Brecken M.JPG
Brecken McKee
Autumn Keyannie
Autumn Keyannie
2 of 8  — Autumn K.JPG
Autumn Keyannie
Anna Gyure
The Flute Quartet (Sol Yoon, Eva Iannelli, Anya Harmon, and Ananya Parlapalli)
3 of 8  — Flute.JPG
The Flute Quartet (Sol Yoon, Eva Iannelli, Anya Harmon, and Ananya Parlapalli)
Entriopy (Jeremy Elledge, Andrew Lines, and Duff Overstreet)
4 of 8  — Entriopy.JPG
Entriopy (Jeremy Elledge, Andrew Lines, and Duff Overstreet)
Anna Gyure
Stella Xu
5 of 8  — Stella X.JPG
Stella Xu
Anna Gyure
The Double Down Sisters (Charlie and Emerson Johnson)
6 of 8  — Double.JPG
The Double Down Sisters (Charlie and Emerson Johnson)
Anna Gyure
Adriana Quiroga
7 of 8  — Adriana Q.JPG
Adriana Quiroga
Anna Gyure
Natalie Clay
8 of 8  — Natalie Clay.JPG
Natalie Clay
Anna Gyure

Day two of our annual sharing of the talents and accomplishments of young musicians recommended by Musicfest Northwest adjudicators began with pianist Brecken McKee and continued with Autumn Keyannie, English horn, the Flute Quartet (Ananya Parlapalli, Eva Ianelli, Anya Harmon and Sol Yoon), the Entriopy string trio, Stella Xu, piano, the Double Down Sisters (Charlie and Emerson Johnson), and pianists Adriana Quiroga and Natalie Clay. Jim Tevenan is host.

