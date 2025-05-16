From the Studio: MusicFest Northwest, Friday, hour 1
1 of 9 — Eliana Cobbs.JPG
2 of 9 — Theo Goodwin MFNW 2025.JPG
3 of 9 — Autumn Keyannie MFNW 2025.JPG
4 of 9 — Isabel Parker MFNW 2025.JPG
5 of 9 — Logan Schevalier MFNW 2025.JPG
6 of 9 — Connie Mack Overstreet MFNW 2025.JPG
7 of 9 — Violet Murphy MFNW 2025.JPG
8 of 9 — Stephen Barclay MFNW 2025.JPG
9 of 9 — Dane Hendrickson MFNW 2025.JPG
(Please Note: Because of a technical issue, Eliana Cobbs playing that opened the broadcast and the first part of Theo Goodwin's composition did not record—our apologies)
Friday participants in our continuing celebration of MusicFest are Eliana Cobbs, violin, Theo Goodwin, piano, Autumn Keyannie, flute, Isabel Parker, voice, tenors Logan Shevalier and Connie Mack Overstreet, soprano Violet Murphy, pianist Stephen Barclay and cellist Dane Hendrickson.