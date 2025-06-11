From the Studio: Spokane Valley Summer Theatre Season Opens with "The Pirates of Penzance"

Spokane Valley Summer Theatre's new season opens June 20th with a production of Gilbert and Sullivan's perennial favorite operetta, The Pirates of Penzance, the tale of a band of kind-hearted pirates and their young apprentice pirate, Frederic. It being Gilbert and Sullivan, the cast is full of absurd situations and wonderfully off-beat characters. Three of these characters—Ruth (Angela Bates), the Pirate King (Erik Contzius) and Major General Stanley (Doug Dawson)—were in the SPR performance studio, joined by Pirates Choreographer Andrea Olson and Music Director David Brewster to talk with From the Studio host Jim Tevenan about the show and sing three of its songs.