From the Studio: Spokane Valley Summer Theatre--"It's a Grand Night for Singing"

The second Spokane Valley Summer Theatre production of the current season is a regional premiere of It's a Grand Night for Singing, a celebration of the musical legacy of composer Richard Rogers and lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II, tireless champions of the American musical theatre tradition. Over thirty songs from familiar and not-so-familiar musicals are on the bill. Cast members, joined by director Andrea Olsen, came to our SPR studio for conversation with Jim Tevenan and musical samples from the show which opens July 11th.