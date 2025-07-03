© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
From the Studio: Spokane Valley Summer Theatre--"It's a Grand Night for Singing"

Published July 3, 2025 at 1:57 PM PDT
Guests from Spokane Valley Summer Theatre: singers, Darnelle Preston, Bee Aaron, Karlin Kahler, Raelyn Toth and Melody Chang, pianist Deborah Rambo Sinn, and director Andrea Olsen

The second Spokane Valley Summer Theatre production of the current season is a regional premiere of It's a Grand Night for Singing, a celebration of the musical legacy of composer Richard Rogers and lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II, tireless champions of the American musical theatre tradition. Over thirty songs from familiar and not-so-familiar musicals are on the bill. Cast members, joined by director Andrea Olsen, came to our SPR studio for conversation with Jim Tevenan and musical samples from the show which opens July 11th.

