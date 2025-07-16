From the Studio: "Torch Song"

Theater on the Verge's Chris Jensen, Torch Song director Troy Nickerson, and actor Jonah Taylor visit host Henry McNulty at the SPR studios to discuss the upcoming production. They discuss the Harvey Fierstein-written play's enduring relevance, both universally and within the queer community in particular.

Actor Marianne McLaughlin makes a special appearance to perform a scene from the show with Jonah Taylor.

Torch Song

Running July 17 - August 2, 2025

At Hamilton Studio