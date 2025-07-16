© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
From the Studio: "Torch Song"

By Henry McNulty
Published July 16, 2025 at 11:44 AM PDT
Chris Jensen, Troy Nickerson, and Jonah Taylor
Chris Jensen, Troy Nickerson, and Jonah Taylor

Theater on the Verge's Chris Jensen, Torch Song director Troy Nickerson, and actor Jonah Taylor visit host Henry McNulty at the SPR studios to discuss the upcoming production. They discuss the Harvey Fierstein-written play's enduring relevance, both universally and within the queer community in particular.

Actor Marianne McLaughlin makes a special appearance to perform a scene from the show with Jonah Taylor.

Torch Song
Running July 17 - August 2, 2025
At Hamilton Studio

From The Studio Arts & Culture
Henry McNulty
Classical Music and Program Director Henry McNulty is a lifelong member of the arts community, serving as a performer, music director, and musician across the region. Henry studied music at Eastern Washington University, later earning his M.F.A. in Music Composition from Vermont College of Fine Arts.
