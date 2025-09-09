From the Studio: Spokane Symphony Week, 1

SPR Classical is pleased to present Spokane Symphony Week, 2025. Three times this week, representatives of the Spokane Symphony come to our studio for conversation around the new season of Masterworks programs that begins this weekend. Tuesday brought us orchestra Music Director James Lowe, Symphony Education and Community Engagement Director Jason Moody, and this year's Music Director Fellow, Kalena Bovell. It's a wide-ranging conversation that includes an overview of repertoire across the nine-concert Masterworks season.