From the Studio: Spokane Symphony Week, 3 - Masterworks Concert 1, The Mahlers

The Spokane Symphony begins its 80th season of performances this weekend at the Fox. Music Director James Lowe and mezzo-soprano soloist Ashley Dixon came to the SPR Classical studio for conversation with From the Studio host Jim Tevenan to discuss the program. Called "The Mahlers," it opens with music by Alexander Zemlinsky, then, with Ms. Dixon as soloist, continues with a set of seven songs by Alma Schindler Mahler. The balance of the concert is a performance of Gustav Mahler's First Symphony, "The Titan."