From the Studio: Zuill Bailey and NW Bachfest present the Vega String Quartet

Zuill Bailey once again visited the SPR Classical studio to talk with Jim Tevenan about the upcoming set of concerts featuring the Vega String Quartet, an ensemble originally formed in China, who now are artists-in-residence at Emory University in Atlanta, GA. They play two NW Bachfest concerts this weekend at the Barrister Winery—Saturday at 7 pm and Sunday at 3 pm.

Saturday's program:

Joseph Haydn String Quartet in B-flat Major, Op. 1 “La Chasse”

Anton Arensky String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 35

Felix Mendelssohn String Quartet in D Major, Op. 44, No. 1

And on Sunday:

Luigi Boccherini String Quintet in C Major, G. 349

Erwin Schulhoff Five Pieces for String Quartet (Waltz, Tango, Tarantella and more!)

Mark O’Connor Bluegrass

Robert Schumann String Quartet in A Major, Op. 41, No. 3