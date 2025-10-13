From the Studio: Violinist Maria Ioudenitch

Violinist Maria Ioudenitch visited the SPR Classical studio this morning to talk with Jim Tevenan about her musical background and much more, including her Spokane debut performance with the Gonzaga Symphony Orchestra, playing two significant works: Sergei Prokofiev's Violin Concerto No. 1, and the Carmen Fantasy by Pablo de Sarasate. She also shares selections from her Warner Classics album, "Songbird," and plays a bit from the Prokofiev concerto's opening.