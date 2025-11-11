From the Studio: Spokane Playwrights' Laboratory Season Opens

Spokane Playwrights' Laboratory provides writers with an opportunity to have their work professionally developed and performed. The Laboratory's new season opens 7:30 pm this Thursday at the Blue Door Theater (319 S. Cedar St.) with a performance of Henry McNulty's "Mad King." (We're especially proud because Henry is Program and Classical Music Director at Spokane Public Radio) Laboratory Artistic Director Scott Doughty came to our SPR Classical studio to talk with Jim Tevenan about the Laboratory, Henry McNulty's play and the upcoming Blue Door performance.