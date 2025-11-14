From the Studio: Music Conservatory of Coeur d'Alene' Presents Handel's "Messiah"

© 2025 Spokane Public Radio.
Published November 14, 2025 at 2:07 PM PST
Noah and Elizabeth Lauer
Noah and Elizabeth Lauer

The Music Conservatory of Coeur d'Alene presents George Frideric Handel's "Messiah" Sunday afternoon, November 16th, at 3 PM in the Schuler Performing Arts Center on the North Idaho College campus. Conducting the orchestra, soloists and chorus is Yevgeni Grechko. Two of the "Messiah" soloists, alto Libby Lauer and bass Noah Lauer, came to our SPR Classical studio to talk with host Jim Tevenan about the oratorio, their roles in it, and their diverse, but ultimately intersecting musical upbringings.

